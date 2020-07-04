A year ago, Muschamp was coming off his fourth spring game at South Carolina and that usually leads into the Spurs Up Tour and recruiting.

But when the SEC shut down all sports related activities due to the spread of COVID-19, just five of the allotted 15 spring workouts were used and now, Muschamp and his staff are using technology to interact with each other and the players. The Zoom feature has proven to be a useful tool to help the players get up to speed on the installation process which was cut short in March.

“Last week we took install one from spring, which is day one install, and went through that the entire week for about 30 minutes with our players four times," Muschamp said on his Monday teleconference.

"We’ll increase that this week and go through install two, three, four and five which will take us to May 1, which is our five installations of spring.”

The coaches and players are utilizing an interactive learning app called "Learn To Win". The SEC has allowed teams four hours per week to conduct meetings between coaches and players. So while it's not the same as meeting face to face in the new operations building, it still allows the players to get a handle on the playbook. The app has proven to be quite beneficial according to Muschamp who hopes that will get the players ready

“You’re able to interact and send test questions and players can get immediate feedback," Muschamp said.

"We’re quizzing them about day one install about a certain front, run game or protection. We’re able to interact with our players and they’re able to see if the answer’s correct or not correct."

All of this effort online is to get the players ready mentally for when a close to normal routine returns. New strength coach Paul Jackson has talked with players who have to work out on their own since they do not have access to the new weight room. Some players have access to weights, some don't. But they are expected to do something to remain in decent physical condition.

Muschamp said his team could be ready to play with eight weeks of preparation - four weeks of conditioning and four weeks of practice. But he will go with whatever the NCAA mandates and he plans on returning to his Saturday office in the fall.

“We are planning on playing this fall and we’re planning on having 80,000 people at Williams-Brice. That’s the way I am looking at it,” he said.