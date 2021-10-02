South Carolina comes close but Alabama leaves Columbia with 81-78 win

The Gamecocks put up more of a fight than what they showed Saturday against Mississippi State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78. The Crimson Tide bounced back from their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

Alabama was off to its best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks.