x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

South Carolina comes close but Alabama leaves Columbia with 81-78 win

The Gamecocks put up more of a fight than what they showed Saturday against Mississippi State.
Credit: SEC Media Services
South Carolina head basketball coach Frank Martin reacts to a play during the Alabama game. The Gamecocks lost 81-78.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and No. 11 Alabama held off South Carolina 81-78. The Crimson Tide bounced back from their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season. 

Alabama was off to its best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday. But behind Petty’s first 20-point game in six contests, Alabama won its sixth straight over the Gamecocks. 

Justin Minaya cut South Carolina’s deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory. AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.