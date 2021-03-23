Jordan Burch looks ahead to his sophomore season

Former Hammond star Jordan Burch will look to improve on his first season at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During his time at Hammond, Jordan Burch was making plenty of noise on the field as one of the best defensive end prospects in the country. But off the field, Burch made little noise with very few interviews. However, Burch was at the podium Monday for his first interview session since coming to South Carolina.

As a newcomer to the college game, Burch had 19 tackles in 2020, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He kicked off his career by having a tackle for loss against Tennessee with his best game coming at Vanderbilt as he registered a season-high five tackles and a fumble recovery.

As he looks ahead to his sophomore season, Burch has locked in on areas of his game he wants to upgrade.

“Speed, pass rushing, strength and trying to get better at things like that, and understanding the plays more," Burch said.

Even though Burch doesn't play tight end, he does have a familiar face coaching tight ends as his high school coach at Hammond, Erik Kimrey, is on Shane Beamer's staff coaching the USC tight ends. Burch says having his high school coach on board only adds to his comfort level.

"It’s been pretty good having him around because I played for him for three years," Burch said.