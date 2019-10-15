The South Carolina men's basketball team has been picked to finish 10th out of the 14-team league according to the voting at the SEC Media Day in Birmingham.

Kentucky was the pick to win the league followed by Florida, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Georgia and the Gamecocks.

Arkansas was picked to finish 11th with Texas A&M, Missouri and Vanderbilt rounding out the poll.

This marks the third straight year Carolina has been picked to finish 10th or lower in the SEC preseason poll.

In seven seasons under Frank Martin, the Gamecocks have outperformed their preseason predictions five times, including three times finishing at least four spots ahead of their preseason prediction.

They've only finished worse than the predicted finish once in 2013-14, Martin's second year at the helm.

Last year, USC was picked to finish 11th in the preseason poll and ended up with the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament.