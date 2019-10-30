It was just three games ago when the Gamecock football team was celebrating a win over a Georgia team that was ranked third at the time.

But after a 41-21 loss at Tennessee, social media lit up again with plenty of critics directing their anger towards the head coach.

As the team prepares to host Wofford for Homecoming, several Gamecock players went on the record, voicing their support for Will Muschamp. Linebacker Ernest Jones admits his Twitter timeline was quite active with some comments that were so far beyond the pale, he laughs them off. But there is no laughing when it comes to defending Muschamp.

"When I see people talk about him, talk about how he’s unfit for the job, they just don’t personally know him and know everything that he does to get us prepared," Jones said.

"Being realistic, I don’t believe – I believe more so the problems that we have in games comes down to us. They teach us the right stuff. They show us the right stuff. It’s just a matter of just doing your job. That’s what I preach and I’m going to continue to preach it. At times, we have the ability to not want to do our job and try to make too many plays. Just one play at a time. Make your play and good things will come out of it."

Sophomore cornerback Jaycee Horn echoed that sentiment.

"When we see people talking bad about Muschamp or whoever, it's kind of laughable.,” Horn said. “

"They are not in the building every day. They are not practicing with us. They don't understand the full context. As a player, just playing for him, he has a lot of trust in his players and he goes to bat for us, every day. He does a great job. We have to go out there and execute. I love playing for him”