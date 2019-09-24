USC head football coach Will Muschamp didn't spend a lot of time talking about Jamayest Williams.

The former 4-star prospect who chose the Gamecocks over Georgia will enter the NCAA transfer portal. The Missouri game was the fourth game of the season which is the cutoff for players to decide if they want to transfer and not lose a year of eligibility. Williams was take advantage of that relatively new transfer rule and play his final two years at another school.

When asked how Williams' departure will affect the rotation in the secondary and how the team would handle that, Muschamp said, "No different than we have before. We'll be fine.

"He just wants another opportunity, want a better, another situation. So, we support him 100%, love coachin' Jam, but we're movin' forward."

Muschamp said no other player has come to him expressing a desire to transfer. He added that the new transfer rule means all college coaches will have to live with the notion that after that fourth game of each season, there could be a lot of volatility around the country.