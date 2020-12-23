Gamecock defensive back enters the transfer portal

A starting defensive back is leaving the South Carolina program as rising junior Jammie Robinson has entered the transfer portal which for this year due to a one-time NCAA rule, will allow him to play immediately at his next stop and not sit out a year.
A two-year starter at in the secondary, Robinson has two interceptions and 135 tackles in his career at South Carolina.
Previously, defensive backs Jaycee Horn, Isarel Mukuamu and RJ Roderick opted out while Shilo Sanders transferred to Jackson State to play for his dad who was recently named the new head football coach.