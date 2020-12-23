Gamecock defensive back enters the transfer portal

Jammie Robinson came to USC as a highly-touted 4-star prospect from Leesburg, Georgia.

A starting defensive back is leaving the South Carolina program as rising junior Jammie Robinson has entered the transfer portal which for this year due to a one-time NCAA rule, will allow him to play immediately at his next stop and not sit out a year.

A two-year starter at in the secondary, Robinson has two interceptions and 135 tackles in his career at South Carolina.