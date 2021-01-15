x
#5 Gamecocks rout Vanderbilt 106-43

South Carolina goes to Nashville for a Music City scrimmage.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and No. 5 South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 106-43 on Thursday night to remain perfect in the Southeastern Conference. 

The Gamecocks are 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, They have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season, and they are four wins away from their longest SEC winning streak. 

South Carolina won 24 straight between Jan. 3, 2016, and Jan. 26. 2017. Brea Beal also scored 17 points, Destanni Henderson added 12, and Laeticia Amihere had 11. Koi Love led Vanderbilt with 18 points. 