5 Gamecocks rout Vanderbilt 106-43

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Victaria Saxton scored 20 points and No. 5 South Carolina routed Vanderbilt 106-43 on Thursday night to remain perfect in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gamecocks are 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the SEC, They have won 20 straight after going undefeated in league play last season, and they are four wins away from their longest SEC winning streak.