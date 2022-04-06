South Carolina men's soccer moving to the Sun Belt

After a long stay in Conference USA, the Gamecock men's soccer program is joining the Sun Belt Conference which is reviving men's soccer as an official sport.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After competing in Conference USA since 2005, the South Carolina men's soccer team will have a new home in 2022.

Head coach Tony Annan and the Gamecocks are joining the Sun Belt Conference which is reviving men’s soccer this fall.

South Carolina is one of three schools along with Kentucky and West Virginia who will be in the league only for men's soccer. They’ll join existing Sun Belt schools Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State and new members James Madison, Marshall and Old Dominion to form a nine-team league for soccer.

Marshall won the 2020 NCAA championship. West Virginia advanced to the national quarterfinals last fall.