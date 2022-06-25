New contracts for Gamecock assistants

Dawn Staley's staff has received one-year contract extensions and raises following the program's second national championship.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One day after a new highway sign to commemorate the 2022 national championship was unveiled, the South Carolina women's assistant basketball coaches received one-year contract extensions and an increase in pay.

Associate head coach Lisa Boyer, who has worked with Staley for a nearly a decade after stints at Temple and now South Carolina, will be making $400,000 annually.