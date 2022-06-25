New contracts for Gamecock assistants

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One day after a new highway sign to commemorate the 2022 national championship was unveiled, the South Carolina women's assistant basketball coaches received one-year contract extensions and an increase in pay.
Associate head coach Lisa Boyer, who has worked with Staley for a nearly a decade after stints at Temple and now South Carolina, will be making $400,000 annually.
Assistant coach Fred Chmiel, who just wrapped up his seventh season in Columbia, will be making $300,000 annually and fellow assistant Jolette Law will be making $295,000 a year. Law is a Florence native who starred at Wilson High School and Iowa before a stint with the Harlem Globetrotters.