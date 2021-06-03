Familiar storyline at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Davion Mintz and Brandon Boston Jr. both set career bests with six 3-pointers apiece and Kentucky beat South Carolina 92-64 in a regular-season finale.

Mintz finished with 20 points and seven assists with five of his 3s coming in the opening five minutes of the second half, including three straight to boost the Wildcats to a 19-point lead, 55-36.