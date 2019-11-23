The fifth-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team used a first half goal from Riley Tanner to defeat Notre Dame 1-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The goal for Tanner is the second of her 2019 NCAA Tournament and puts her at a team-leading five points in Carolina's two tournament matches. The five points has already jumped her into a tie for the fifth-most points by a Gamecock in the NCAA Tournament.

For USC goalkeeper Mikayla Krzecwowski, she pitched her 15th career shutout this season, tying her with former Gamecock Mollie Patton for the most in a single season. The shutout is also the 49th of her career in Columbia, putting her all alone in third place all-time in the history of NCAA women's soccer.

With the win Carolina moves to 16-11-3 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and is the lone SEC squad remaining in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Carolina will host Kansas Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. in the third round of the NCAA Tournament.