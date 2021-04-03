South Carolina softball defeats Winthrop 10-1 in five innings

The 17th-ranked South Carolina softball team scored six runs in the second and four in the third on its way to a 10-1 victory Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. The contest lasted five innings due to the run rule.

The 18th-ranked South Carolina softball team defeats Winthrop 10-1 in 5 innings. Kelsey Oh goes the distance in the circle while two veterans provide the power at the plate. @GamecockSoftbll pic.twitter.com/Fo12R428o3

Mackenzie Boesel led the way at the plate with a 2-for-3 night with her three RBI coming in the second inning on a two-out, three-run double. That was part of a six-running that was capped by Kenzi McGuire who followed Boesel with a two-run home run to give the Gamecocks a 6-0 lead after two.



South Carolina (9-2, 0-0 SEC) has now outscored its opponents 89-28 (+68) through 11 games.