Ridge View grad Damani Staley will start against Florida

With linebacker Sherrod Greene likely out 4-6 weeks with a fractured hip, Damani Staley will start at the WILL linebacker position.

The Ridge View product, who can play the WILL and the MIKE, has had a solid training camp according to head coach Will Muschamp. The senior is also the son of former Airport and Gamecock running back Duce Staley who played in the NFL and is currently the running backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. The elder Staley won a Super Bowl with the Steelers as a player and as an assistant with the Eagles.

Israel Mukuamu, who missed the second half of the Tennessee game with a groin injury, and Jahmar Brown, who missed the game with a knee injury, are both listed as day-to-day according to head coach Will Muschamp at his Tuesday news conference.