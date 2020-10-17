A lot of connections between the South Carolina and Auburn staffs

There are Auburn connections on the USC staff and Palmetto State connections on the Auburn staff.

Will Muschamp's history at Auburn has been well documented. A former graduate assistant with the Tigers, Muschamp was on the Plains from 2006-2007 where he served as the Tigers' defensive coordinator at linebackers coach.

In 2015, Muschamp spent a year working as DC under current head coach Gus Malzahn in between his stops in Gainesville and Columbia.

South Carolina defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson and tight ends coach Bobby Bentley have both previously worked at Auburn. Robinson is a former All-SEC defensive back at Auburn who during his playing career was the MVP of he 2002 Iron Bowl.

On the Auburn side of the ball, Spring Valley graduate and former Auburn linebacker Travis Williams is currently the Tigers' co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.