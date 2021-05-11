South Carolina defeats Benedict 101-76 in exhibition game

With the regular season for both teams days away, the Tigers and Gamecocks faced off in a dress rehearsal Thursday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the regular season set to tip off next week, the Gamecock men's basketball team posted a 101-76 victory over Benedict on Thursday night at Colonial Life Arena in exhibition game.

A.C. Flora graduate James Reese V led all scorers with 21 points behind nine made field goals in the contest.



Eric Stevenson added 14 points and Devin Carter added 13. Tajh Green led four Benedict players in double figures with 16 points and nine rebounds.