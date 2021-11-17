South Carolina pulls away in the 2nd half, defeats Clemson 76-45

The Gamecocks earn their 11th consecutive win over Clemson after pulling away in the second half after a relatively close first half.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Destanni Henderson had 16 points off three 3-pointers and Zia Cooke added 13 points as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the second half for its 11th straight win over rival Clemson 76-45.

The Gamecocks' backcourt duo got things going in the third quarter after managing just seven field goals the first 20 minutes.

South Carolina started the third quarter on an 18-6 surge that Clemson could not answer.