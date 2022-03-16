Beamer shares his thoughts on the end of the Frank Martin era

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer reacts to the news that Frank Martin is no longer the head basketball coach of the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer made more than a few appearances this season at the Colonial Life Arena to watch Gamecock basketball in action.

So, he was obviously disappointed to hear on Monday that Frank Martin was no longer employed at South Carolina.

Beamer revealed Tuesday he dropped by the Coliseum practice facility to watch the team hold one of its final pre-SEC Tournament practices and expressed sadness that he will no longer have that same working relationship with Martin.

“It is a better situation now for the new coach walking in than it was when Frank first got hired,” Beamer said.