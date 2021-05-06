Aliyah Boston proves she's an All-American student

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has received a host of awards for her performances on the court but she is also geting recognition for what she does as a student.
The sophomore has earned a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of American (COSIDA) Women's Basketball Academic All-District 4 First Team.
Boston is the first Gamecock to earn Academic All-District honors since 2017.
A unanimous All-American this season, Boston is maintaining a 3.8 grade point average as a mass communications major. With this award Boston is now in the running to be named an Academic All-American which will be announced later this month.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve who has participated in at least 50 percent of the team's competitions and is at least a sophomore both academically and athletically.
The two-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the best center in the country, Boston is also a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-SEC selection.