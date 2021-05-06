Aliyah Boston proves she's an All-American student

South Carolina sophomore earns an academic award from COSIDA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has received a host of awards for her performances on the court but she is also geting recognition for what she does as a student.

The sophomore has earned a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of American (COSIDA) Women's Basketball Academic All-District 4 First Team.

Boston is the first Gamecock to earn Academic All-District honors since 2017.

A unanimous All-American this season, Boston is maintaining a 3.8 grade point average as a mass communications major. With this award Boston is now in the running to be named an Academic All-American which will be announced later this month.