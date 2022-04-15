Lamont Paris makes his pitch

New South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Founders Park.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been a busy week for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who has been busy solidifying his staff.

He added three support staff members, retained two from Frank Martin's staff and then he filled out his coaching staff with the addition of veteran Tim Buckley.

But Thursday night, the pressure was really on Paris as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Founders Park prior to the start of the Ole Miss series.

Prior to tonight's game at Founders Park, new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris threw out the ceremonial 1st pitch. LP wore a #33 jersey as he is the 33rd hc in the history of the Gamecock men's hoops program.@CoachLParis @GamecockMBB @GamecockBasebll pic.twitter.com/hUQcEJ1jZq — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) April 15, 2022