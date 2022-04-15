Lamont Paris makes his pitch

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been a busy week for new South Carolina head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who has been busy solidifying his staff.
He added three support staff members, retained two from Frank Martin's staff and then he filled out his coaching staff with the addition of veteran Tim Buckley.
But Thursday night, the pressure was really on Paris as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Founders Park prior to the start of the Ole Miss series.
Paris, wearing a #33 jersey for his status as the 33rd head coach in the history of the Gamecock men's basketball program, showed fine form as he threw a strike which essentially began the "Big Gamecock Weekend" which will feature numerous athletic events headlined by the Garnet and Black Spring Game Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.