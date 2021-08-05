Harris will start the preseason on the sidelines after a procedure on his back

Last year's leading rusher in the SEC has not been medically cleared to take part in practice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SEC's leading rusher from last season has not yet been cleared to take part in practice which kicks off Friday.

Kevin Harris had a minor back procedure and has not been cleared for the start of preseason camp according to head coach Shane Beamer.

Harris, who should be ready for the season opener, was in head trainer Clint Haggard’s office this week begging to be cleared for Friday’s practice according to Beamer.