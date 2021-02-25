The struggles continue for the Gamecocks

South Carolina falls in Starkville 69-48, their sixth straight setback.

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 15 points, Abdul Ado had 11 and Mississippi State jumped out early and cruised to a 69-48 victory over South Carolina.

Tolu Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds for Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8 Southeastern Conference). Iverson Molinar also chipped in nine points.

Keyshawn Bryant scored 14 points for South Carolina (5-12, 3-10), which has lost six straight. AJ Lawson had 10 points.