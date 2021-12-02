South Carolina's SEC win streak reaches 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Destanni Henderson had seven of her 11 points in a decisive third-quarter run and No. 1 South Carolina won its 30th straight against Southeastern Conference opponents defeating Missouri 77-62 Thursday night.

The Gamecocks got back on the winning track after losing 63-59 in overtime at No. 2 UConn just hours after returning to the top of the rankings. Henderson helped South Carolina pull away from the Tigers with two buckets and a 3-pointer in an 11-2 run after leading just 45-44. Missouri could not answer and lost its fourth straight to South Carolina.