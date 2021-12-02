x
South Carolina's SEC win streak reaches 30

The top-ranked South Carolina women's basketball team has now won 30 games against SEC opponents after Thursday's win over Missouri.
Credit: tglantz@thestate.com
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks, under the direction of coach Dawn Staley play The Temple Owls on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Destanni Henderson had seven of her 11 points in a decisive third-quarter run and No. 1 South Carolina won its 30th straight against Southeastern Conference opponents defeating Missouri 77-62 Thursday night. 

The Gamecocks got back on the winning track after losing 63-59 in overtime at No. 2 UConn just hours after returning to the top of the rankings. Henderson helped South Carolina pull away from the Tigers with two buckets and a 3-pointer in an 11-2 run after leading just 45-44. Missouri could not answer and lost its fourth straight to South Carolina. 