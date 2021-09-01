Collin Hill not expected to return to USC program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Mike Bobo leaving South Carolina for Auburn, it is not surprising that quarterback Collin Hill is not expected to return to the Gamecock program.
The grad transfer came to Columbia from Colorado State where he played for Bobo. He started eight games, throwing for 1,411 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.
He was benched at halftime of the Missouri game for freshman Luke Doty who would start the final two games of the season.
With Hill and Ryan Hilinski having moved on, it leaves the Gamecocks with just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season with Doty and 2021 signee Colten Gauthier. Receiver Dakereon Joyner could always be an emergency quarterback.