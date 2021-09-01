Collin Hill not expected to return to USC program

The starter for most of the 2020 season, Hill came to Columbia after playing for Mike Bobo at Colorado State.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Mike Bobo leaving South Carolina for Auburn, it is not surprising that quarterback Collin Hill is not expected to return to the Gamecock program.

The grad transfer came to Columbia from Colorado State where he played for Bobo. He started eight games, throwing for 1,411 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He was benched at halftime of the Missouri game for freshman Luke Doty who would start the final two games of the season.