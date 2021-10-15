10 Gamecock greats are inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A star-studded class has been officially inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.
A lot of titles and victories were on the podium at the Cockaboose Club Thursday night for the induction ceremonies.
Football - John Abraham, Mike Durrah and Connor Shaw
Baseball - Michael Roth
Women's Basketball- Brantley Southers, former head coach Nancy Wilson
Men's Basketball - Scotti Ward
Track and Field - Ron Willis
Volleyball - Former head coach Kim Hudson Williams
Former Athletics Director Dr. Mike McGee
Durrah, McGee and Ward were inducted posthumously.