10 Gamecock greats are inducted into Athletics Hall of Fame

The University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame has now more than 200 members after the addition of 10 new members.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A star-studded class has been officially inducted into the South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame.

A lot of titles and victories were on the podium at the Cockaboose Club Thursday night for the induction ceremonies.

Football - John Abraham, Mike Durrah and Connor Shaw 

Baseball - Michael Roth

Women's Basketball- Brantley Southers, former head coach Nancy Wilson

Men's Basketball - Scotti Ward


Track and Field - Ron Willis

Volleyball - Former head coach Kim Hudson Williams

Former Athletics Director Dr. Mike McGee

Durrah, McGee and Ward were inducted posthumously.