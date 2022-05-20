South Carolina loses to Florida, but clinches a spot in the SEC Tournament

The Gamecocks drop to 3-13 on the road with Thursday's 14-5 loss in Gainesville.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — South Carolina's struggles away from Founders Park continued Thursday with a 14-5 loss to Florida.'

Gainesville native Andrew Eyster showed off for his hometown fans, delivering a two-run double that gave Carolina an early 2-1 lead in the third.

But Florida would get the bats going and Carolina was unable to keep up. The Gators would score a total of six runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. After Florida scored two runs in the seventh, they put up five runs in the eighth to close out the scoring.