South Carolina kicks off spring practice

New Gamecock head football coach Shane Beamer leads his first official practice since taking over the program in December.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The calendar said it was the first day of Spring but the weather was anything mild as South Carolina kicked off spring practice under new head coach Shane Beamer.

When the wind was kicking up, the temperarture felt colder than the 43-degree temperature showed. 25 mile per hour wind gusts will do that.

But that proved to be football weather and the Gamecocks held a spirited workout as they hit the practice fields for the first of 15 allotted practices.

A few changes for 2021 as the offense wore white jerseys, while the defense donned the garnet jerseys. Also, quarterbacks are wearing green, not yellow.

Also, newly hired Pat DiMarco was seen walking the practice fields. A former Pro Bowl tight end with the Atlanta Falcons, DiMarco recently retired after a decade in the league. He has been hired by Beamer as an analyst and Assistant Director of Football Relations. DiMarco will be an analyst for offense and special teams while working with Connor Shaw and Derrick Moore in that aspect of the program.