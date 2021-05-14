South Carolina is in the running to be a regional host site

Founders Park could play a role in who advances to the NCAA Super Regionals in June.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the South Carolina baseball looks to take care of business this weekend in Lexington, they will hit the field at Kentucky Pride Park knowing it is one of 20 programs which the NCAA has designated as potential regional sites for the upcoming tournament.

This means there is a chance the Gamecocks could be a top 16 seed and serve as a host when the 64-team bracket is released on May 31.

A strong RPI of 15 is what is keeping the Gamecocks in the hosting converation and if that comes to fruition, it would mark the first host assignment for South Carolina since 2016.

The Gamecocks have struggled of late, although the competition has been brutal. Carolina is 3-7 in its last 10 games and has dropped series to Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississppi State.

They have seven games left in the regular season with three at Kentucky, a home game with Appalachian State and the final home series with Tennessee.