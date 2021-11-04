South Carolina responds with 11-1 win over Missouri

COLUMBIA – Brady Allen belted a three-run home run and the University of South Carolina baseball team scored six runs in the sixth in an 11-1 win over Missouri Saturday afternoon (April 10) at Founders Park.



Missouri took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but Colin Burgess started the inning with a single. He went to second on George Calill's single to left. Both runners trotted home on Allen's ninth home run of the season, a shot to left field.



The Gamecocks then scored six runs in the sixth on just one hit, a Wes Clarke single. Three runs scored on bases-loaded walks. There were two wild pitches that brought in runs and Braylen Wimmer had a sacrifice fly that scored Callil.



Carolina added a pair in the eighth on a Wimmer RBI single and Josiah Sightler RBI groundout.