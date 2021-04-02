South Carolina pulls off the upset in Gainesville

The Gamecocks defeat #22 Florida 72-66 for their third straight win on the Gators' home court.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat No. 22 Florida 72-66, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.

Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory. Tre Mann led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds and said afterward that “they just punked us.”