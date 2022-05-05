Beamer breaks down Rattler's status after 15 practices

With spring practice in the books, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer explains what he saw from the former Oklahoma quarterback.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was just outside of Atlanta earlier this week teeing it up in the annual Peach Bowl Challenge, an 11-team charity golf tournament with current and former college head football coaches playing a round of golf while raising money for their favorite charity.

The coaches also took part in an extensive interview with Peach Bowl Challenge officials where he touched on a number of topics including what he saw from transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler after 15 spring practices.

“Obviously, natural talent, for one.,” Beamer said.

“He can make every throw. He’s got a quick release. He can make throws from different arm angles. He’s a better athlete than people probably give him credit for. I think the thing I was most proud of is that’s not an easy transition, coming into a new program when you’ve won a conference championship at another school. You’ve had a successful run as a starter and it didn’t end the way you wanted to this year, then all of a sudden you’re with a new team a month later.

“He came in, did a great job of just acclimating himself to our program and our players have really embraced him. He’s really embraced our players and South Carolina and really proud of the transition that he’s made and the performance so far on the field in spring practice also.”