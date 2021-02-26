x
South Carolina defeats Ole Miss, sets up a huge Sunday showdown

The Gamecocks and Texas A&M will battle Sunday afternoon in College Station for the SEC regular season title.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.,C. (AP) - Zia Cooke scored 17 points and No. 5 South Carolina won its 13th game in a row against Mississippi, a 68-43 victory. 

The Gamecocks remain on track for a second consecutive Southeastern Conference regular-season crown, with a showdown for the title at No. 3 Texas A&M on Sunday. 

Cooke got the Gamecocks going with 12 first-quarter points and their defense held Ole Miss in check much of the way. The Rebels made just four field goals combined in the second and third quarters as South Carolina built a 20-point lead. Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 22 points.