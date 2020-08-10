Gamecock volleyball player named Preseason All-SEC

South Carolina senior volleyball player Mikayla Robinson is one of nine players to make the All-SEC list heading into the abbreviated fall schedule. Robinson is coming off a career year in 2019 which ended in her first All-Southeast Region Team honor from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and her second straight year of making the postseason All-SEC team.

The senior from West Dundee, Ill. has played in every single match for the Gamecocks through her first three seasons and recorded personal bests for kills per set, hitting percentage and blocks last season.



Entering year four, Robinson is just 75 blocks shy of the program's record for total blocks in a career and is already in the program's top 10 for kills and points scored in the rally-scoring era (since 2001). Before its cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson had also earned a spot on the U.S. Women's Volleyball Collegiate National Team's gold roster, which was scheduled to train and compete side-by-side with the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.



The preseason coaches poll was released with South Carolina \tied with Tennessee for seventh place. The 2019 co-champions, Kentucky and Florida, top the poll.