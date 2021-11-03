South Carolina signee earns Naismith award

Raven Johnson from Atlanta is the recipient of the Naismith High School Trophy which goes to the top high school player in the country.

The Atlanta Tipoff Club did not have to go far to announce the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Trophy.

Atlanta product Raven Johnson is the winner of the award which honors the top high school player in the country. She has led her Westlake team to a No. 10 national ranking and a spot in this weekend's Georgia State Championship game, looking for a fourth-straight title.