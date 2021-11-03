South Carolina signee earns Naismith award

The Atlanta Tipoff Club did not have to go far to announce the winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Trophy.
Atlanta product Raven Johnson is the winner of the award which honors the top high school player in the country. She has led her Westlake team to a No. 10 national ranking and a spot in this weekend's Georgia State Championship game, looking for a fourth-straight title.
The No. 2 overall recruit and top point guard in the Class of 2021 is averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 3.8 steals this season. She was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this month.
Johnson becomes the second Gamecock signee to win the Naismith High School Trophy, joining Heathwood Hall graduate A'ja Wilson, who claimed the award in 2014 after leading the Highlanders to a state championship.