South Carolina has agreed to a home and home with the Wolfpack from Raleigh.

It's a few years away but in 2030, the Gamecocks will begin a home-and-home with N.C. State.

The South Carolina athletics department announced it will host the Wolfpack on September 14, 2030 before travelling to Raleigh for a game set for August 30, 2031.

The Gamecocks have a 28-26-4 record against N.C. State including three consecutive victories. The last meeting was in 2017, a 35-28 USC victory in Charlotte in the old Belk College Kickoff.