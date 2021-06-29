South Carolina will host USC Upstate this season

The Spartans will make the trip down I-26 to race the Gamecocks at the Colonial Life Arena.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball team will host USC Upstate this season, that according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Carolina last played the Spartans in the 2018 regular season opener, a 65-52 South Carolina victory.

South Carolina forward Brandon Martin, the son of head coach Frank Martin, played at USC Upstate for three seasons before transferring to play for his father.

USC Upstate is led by Denmar-Olar graduate Dave Dickerson, a former Ohio State assistant.