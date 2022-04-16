New Gamecock assistant gets to work close to home

Orangeburg native Sterling Lucas will take part in his first Spring Game at South Carolina Saturday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When Justin Stepp joined the South Carolina coaching staff, it was a chance for him to come home. The Pelion product is now working roughly 30 minutes from where he grew up and starred in high school.

Sterling Lucas is enjoying a similar feeling.

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson graduate was a star linebacker for the Bruins and he went on to play at N.C. State.

Lucas is back in South Carolina and will make his unofficial debut as a Gamecock assistant in Saturday night's Garnet and Black Spring Game.

Lucas has professional coaching experience that spans over the past eight years. He began as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant at North Carolina State in 2013 and took the role as a defensive graduate assistant for a year in 2014.

Starting in 2016, Lucas joined the Baltimore Ravens where he worked as a Administrative Assistant, quality control and defensive assistant for both linebackers and defensive line over a span of five seasons.