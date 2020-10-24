South Carolina-LSU Preview

The Gamecocks will try to extend their winning streak to three when they take on LSU at Tiger Stadium tonight at 7:00 p.m.

After an expected win at Vanderbilt followed by a victory over a ranked opponent at home, South Carolina hopes its preparation after the Auburn win will lead to a win over the Tigers from Baton Rouge.

LSU is starting freshman quarterback TJ Finley with fellow true freshman Max Johnson standing by. Junior quarterback Myles Brennan who has been LSU's starter behind center suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to Missouri and likely would not have played last week at Florida if that game had been contested.

With the Gators dealing with COVID-19 issues, LSU received an impromptu open date which gave the two freshmen quarterbacks additional preparation time.

After forcing three Auburn interceptions, two by Jaycee Horn, the Gamecock defense will get plenty of opportunities against an LSU offense that Will Muschamp says forces a defense to cover the entire field.