Gamecock running back has an eye on 1,000 yards

In a season that has seen the Gamecock football program struggle to score, running back Kevin Harris can accomplish something special Saturday night in the final game of the 2020 season.

With 72 yards, Harris can become the first South Carolina running back since Mike Davis in 2013 to reach 1,000 yards rushing in a single season. Davis is currently with the Carolina Panthers.

There have been eight previous running backs at South Carolina who have reached that mark. What makes Harris' season all the more impressive is the fact that Harris has racked up his yards against SEC defenses who know the Gamecock passing game has had its share of issues this season. The 1,000 yards will also have come in just 10 games.