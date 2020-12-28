x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Sports

South Carolina women will host Florida on New Year's Eve

The game with the Gators takes the place of Ole Miss who is on pause due to COVID-19.
Credit: tglantz@thestate.com
The University of South Carolina Gamecocks, under the direction of coach Dawn Staley play The Temple Owls on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

After seeing its SEC opener against Ole Miss postponed due to COVID-19 management requirements associated with Ole Miss' program, the South Carolina women's basketball team will now host Florida on Thu., Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. The game will air on SEC Network+. 
 
Thursday's game replaces the originally scheduled meeting between the Gamecocks and Gators, which had been set for Feb. 25. The Gators were originally scheduled to play at Vanderbilt, which had to postpone its first three SEC contests due to positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within its program.
 
Tickets issued for the original Dec. 31 game will be honored for the 4 p.m. game against Florida. Season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.