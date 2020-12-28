South Carolina women will host Florida on New Year's Eve

After seeing its SEC opener against Ole Miss postponed due to COVID-19 management requirements associated with Ole Miss' program, the South Carolina women's basketball team will now host Florida on Thu., Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena. The game will air on SEC Network+.



Thursday's game replaces the originally scheduled meeting between the Gamecocks and Gators, which had been set for Feb. 25. The Gators were originally scheduled to play at Vanderbilt, which had to postpone its first three SEC contests due to positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within its program.



Tickets issued for the original Dec. 31 game will be honored for the 4 p.m. game against Florida. Season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.

