Boessel makes history with four COSID awards

Mackenzie Boessel played five seasons in the Gamecock program and her last four seasons saw her earn COSIDA Academic All-America honors.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mackenzie Boessel wrapped up her softball career at South Carolina last month. But away from the diamond, Boessel made history last week as she was named a 2021 Academic All-American, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Boessel was a first-team selection and she joins Alabama softball's Bailey Hemphill as the only two recorded student-athletes from any sport in Southeastern Conference history to earn four Academic All-America honors.

Boesel graduated a year early with a degree in sport and entertainment while maintaining her 4.00 GPA through her first year of graduate school.

This past season she was named a third-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

In the South Carolina record book, Boesel finished with the most career walks, home runs, doubles, tied for the best on-base percentage and had the most assists as a second baseman.