Boessel makes history with four COSID awards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mackenzie Boessel wrapped up her softball career at South Carolina last month. But away from the diamond, Boessel made history last week as she was named a 2021 Academic All-American, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Boessel was a first-team selection and she joins Alabama softball's Bailey Hemphill as the only two recorded student-athletes from any sport in Southeastern Conference history to earn four Academic All-America honors.
Boesel graduated a year early with a degree in sport and entertainment while maintaining her 4.00 GPA through her first year of graduate school.
This past season she was named a third-team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
In the South Carolina record book, Boesel finished with the most career walks, home runs, doubles, tied for the best on-base percentage and had the most assists as a second baseman.
Boessel took advantage of the extra year given by the NCAA due to COVID causing the cancellation of the 2020 season and the California kid certainly represented herself well in the Gamecock softball program.