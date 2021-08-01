Gamecock men's basketball game with Ole Miss is postponed

The second SEC game of the season has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

A text is good. A phone call is bad.

That is the COVID-19 world of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Frank Martin whose team is facing another pause in team activities due to a combination of "positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program" according to the South Carolina athletics department.

As a result, the game at Ole Miss has been postponed. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

This news comes the same day as the Gamecock women's basketball team announced it had paused all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.