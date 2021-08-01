x
Gamecock men's basketball game with Ole Miss is postponed

The second SEC game of the season has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
A text is good. A phone call is bad.

That is the COVID-19 world of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Frank Martin whose team is facing another pause in team activities due to a combination of "positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program" according to the South Carolina athletics department. 

As a result, the game at Ole Miss has been postponed. A make-up date has not been determined at this time. 

This news comes the same day as the Gamecock women's basketball team announced it had paused all team activities due to COVID-19 protocols.

For Martin, this is the third time in this 2020-2021 basketball season that his team has been sidelined due to COVID-19. The team returned to action this past Saturday after a three-week pause in December. The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0) defeated Florida A&M on Saturday afternoon and followed that up with an impressive 78-54 win over Texas A&M in their SEC home opener Wednesday night.  