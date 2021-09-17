Doty trending towards being available for Georgia

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says Doty is "as close to 100 percent as he’s been” since he suffered a sprained foot last month.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After being held out of the first two games of the season, Luke Doty should be available for the SEC opener at Georgia, that according to head coach Shane Beamer on his weekly radio call-in show.

Beamer said not only has Doty practiced all week, but he has not been sore all week and that was not the case leading into last week's game at East Carolina.

The coach said Doty took snaps during the 11-on-11 portion of Thursday's practice.