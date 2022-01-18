Boston racks up another SEC weekly award

She shares the honor this week with Missouri's Aijha Blackwell for a week of games in which the Gamecock junior averaged 19.0 points and 14.0 rebounds in a pair of league victories.



Last week Boston took sole ownership of and then extended the program record for consecutive double-doubles by posting her 10th and 11th in a row against Texas A&M and Arkansas, finishing the week with 19.0 points and 14.0 rebounds per game. Against the Aggies, she needed just 13 minutes to reach the double-double before going on to finish with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Nine of those 15 boards were on the offensive end, and she turned them into 12 points.



At Arkansas, Boston's 19 points and 13 rebounds included an 11-point, six-rebound second quarter that opened a nine-point halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, her two free throws ended a 15-0 Arkansas run that cut the Gamecocks' lead to five and launched a 7-0 surge that closed the win. She also added a layup and offensive rebound to that effort.



No. 1/1 South Carolina is back in action on Mon., Jan. 24, against Vanderbilt. Action at Colonial Life Arena is set for 7 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network.

