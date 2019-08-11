The list could grow but for the moment, we have three Gamecocks who will be playing in the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Javon Kinlaw was invited Wednesday night and one day later, Bryan Edwards and D.J. Wonnum received their invitations.

Edwards is on his way to becoming the greatest receiver in the history of Gamecock football. The Conway native has been on fire through the first nine games of the season with 62 catches for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

He has already set school records with consecutive games with a catch and against Vanderbilt, his 14 catches tied a school record. He needs just 88 receiving yards and he will pass Alshon Jeffery for the most career receiving yards in program history.

Wonnum sat out a good portion of the 2018 season with an ankle injury. He has made up for lost time in 2019 as he leads the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. He also has 4.5 sacks.