South Carolina releases preseason camp schedule

No surprise to learn the Gamecock preseason practices will be under the strictest of guidelines.

The South Carolina football players are scheduled to officially report for preseason camp on Monday. The first practice is set for Tuesday but unlike previous preseasons, there will be no outside visitors to the workouts.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the practices will be closed to the public and the media.

The schedule will consist of 25 practices in a 40-day span as the team prepares for the September 26 season opener against a team to be determined. The only information that has been released concerning the schedule is the fact that home games will be against Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas A&M. The road games will be against Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.