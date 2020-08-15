South Carolina releases preseason camp schedule

The South Carolina football players are scheduled to officially report for preseason camp on Monday. The first practice is set for Tuesday but unlike previous preseasons, there will be no outside visitors to the workouts.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the practices will be closed to the public and the media.
The schedule will consist of 25 practices in a 40-day span as the team prepares for the September 26 season opener against a team to be determined. The only information that has been released concerning the schedule is the fact that home games will be against Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Missouri, and Texas A&M. The road games will be against Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt.
Monday, August 17 - Players Report
Tuesday, August 18 - Practice No. 1 (Helmets only)
Wednesday, August 19 - Practice No. 2 (Helmets only)
Thursday, August 20 - Lift and Film
Friday, August 21 - Practice No. 3 (Shells)
Saturday, August 22 - Practice No. 4 (Shells)
Sunday, August 23 - Off Day
Monday, August 24 - Practice No. 5 (Pads)
Tuesday, August 25 - Practice No. 6
Wednesday, August 26 - Lift and Film;
Thursday, August 27 - Practice No. 7
Friday, August 28 - Practice No. 8
Saturday, August 29 - Practice No. 9
Sunday, August 30 - Off Day
Monday, August 31 - Lift and Film
Tuesday, September 1 - Practice No. 10
Wednesday, September 2 - Practice No. 11
Thursday, September 3 - Practice No. 12
Friday, September 4 - Stretch and Film
Saturday, September 5 - Practice No. 13 - Scrimmage
Sunday, September 6 - Off Day
Monday, September 7 - Lift and Film
Tuesday, September 8 - Practice No. 14
Wednesday, September 9 - Practice No. 15
Thursday, September 10 - Practice No. 16
Friday, September 11 - Stretch and Film
Saturday, September 12 - Practice No. 17
Sunday, September 13 - Off Day
Monday, September 14 - Lift and Film
Tuesday, September 15 - Off Day
Wednesday, September 16 - Practice No. 18
Thursday, September 17 - Practice No. 19
Friday, September 18 - Practice No. 20
Saturday, September 19 - Practice No. 21
Sunday, September 20 - Off Day
Monday, September 21 - Practice No. 22
Tuesday, September 22 - Practice No. 23
Wednesday, September 23 - Practice No. 24
Thursday, September 24 - Practice No. 25
Friday, September 25 - Walk-Thru
Saturday, September 26 - Game No. 1; Opponent and Time TBA