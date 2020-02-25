One of the reasons South Carolina has already locked down the SEC regular season title is the play of freshman Aliyah Boston who has been named one of the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Semifinalists, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.



The 6-foot-5 forward is 13th in the country with 2.8 blocked shots per game and has helped the Gamecock defense hold opponents to just 55.4 points per game, the 19th-lowest opponent average in the country. Overall, Boston averages 9.1 rebounds per game which is ranked third in the SEC. She averages a double-double against SEC opponents (13.2 ppg/10.3 rpg) and in 11 games against ranked opponents (13.8 ppg, 10.6 rpg). Offensively, Boston's .616 field goal percentage is seventh in the nation.



The Atlanta Tipoff Club will narrow the list to four finalists on March 11 and announce the 2020 Naismith Women's defensive Player of the Year on April 3.