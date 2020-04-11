Hammond product is making strides in his first season at USC

Jordan Burch has been praised by the head coach for his progress in the first five games of the season.

It's the halfway point of the season for the Gamecock football team and for Jordan Burch, he is five games into his first season of transitioning from the SCISA to the SEC.

Head coach Will Muschamp has been pleased with the progress of the state's top prospect in the class of 2020.

“From game one to game five it’s night and day from where he is. That was expected for us. We knew the light would go off," Muschamp said.

"I think the light has gone off. He plays extremely hard. He understands more of the expectations down in and down out of what you have to do in this league and how you play."

The Hammond product is steadily earning more playing time and expects to have a busy night Saturday when the Gamecocks host Texas A&M.

"He’s an extremely physical, violent guy that can make plays on the ball, that can rush the passer and that can get off blocks and disengage. He can do a lot of positive things for us. I’m excited about his future and excited about seeing him Saturday night.”