A trio of Gamecocks are named SEC All-Freshmen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina placed three players on the SEC's All-Freshman team as selected by the league's 14 coaches, it was announced today by the SEC office.



Redshirt freshman Tyshawn Wannamaker was selected to the offensive line, redshirt freshman Alex Huntley earned a spot on the defensive line and true freshman Juju McDowell was recognized as both the all-purpose back and return specialist on the 2021 SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team.



Wannamaker, a 6-4, 214-pounder from Calhoun County High School in St. Matthews played in all 12 games, including six starts, during the 2021 season. He moved into the starting lineup at right tackle midway through the season following an injury to Dylan Wonnum and held that position throughout the remainder of the season.



Huntley, a 6-4, 305-pounder from Hammond School, played in all 12 games for Carolina in 2021. He recorded nine tackles, including seven solo stops.



McDowell, a 5-9, 177-pounder from Leesburg, Ga., was fourth on the team with 47 carries for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also caught eight passes out of the backfield for 45 yards. He returned 15 kickoffs (third in the SEC) for 394 yards (fourth in the SEC), for an average of 26.3-yards per return. His best game came at East Carolina when he rushed for a game-high 71 yards on 11 carries and returned a kickoff 63 yards, setting up the game-tying score in the fourth quarter.



Wannamaker is the first Gamecock offensive lineman to make the All-Freshman team since Dylan Wonnum in 2018; Huntley is the first defensive lineman recognized since Zacch Pickens in 2019; and McDowell is the first Gamecock recognized on the All-Freshman team as both an all-purpose back and return specialist since Pharoh Cooper in 2013.



Three players on the SEC Coaches' All-Freshman team is a high for South Carolina since the 2013 season when Pharoh Cooper (all-purpose and return specialist), Skai Moore (linebacker) and Elliott Fry (placekicker) were recognized.