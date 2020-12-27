Beamer officially names seven assistants to his staff

Some familiar faces will be on Shane Beamer's first staff at South Carolina. Bobo, Kitchings, Peterson and Rocker will join newcomers Friend, Lembo and Kimrey.

Shane Beamer has officially named seven assistants to his coaching staff at South Carolina.

Four of the assistants were on the Will Muschamp staff - offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo, running backs coach Des Kitchings, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson. - will be retained from the Gamecocks' 2020 staff. In addition, Connor Shaw will return in an off-the-field role within the program. That role has yet to be determined.

Assistants who are new to the staff are former Tennessee offensive line coach Will Friend who will serve in the same capacity. Pete Lembo is the new associate head coach and special teams coorinator. He had similar responsibilities most recently at Memphis. The other coach coming in from the outside is no stranger to the Gamecock program. Erik Kimrey, the longtime Hammond head football coach who won 12 state titles with the Skyhawks has officially been named the tight ends coach.

"I am excited about the quality of coaches that this staff has," said Beamer in a statement.

"I am looking for coaches who teach and connect with our players, who have boundless energy to recruit young men to our outstanding University and program, and who do it the right way.



"One of the first things I did when I was hired was visit with the coaching staff already in place from the 2020 season," continued Coach Beamer. "After much thought and many conversations with the players on our team, I knew that Coach Bobo, Coach Kitchings, Coach Peterson and Coach Rocker would be excellent additions to this new staff and needed to stay here in Columbia. All four have had great coaching careers and have a knowledge of what it takes to compete in the Southeastern Conference. I would also like to thank Coach Bobo for taking the reigns as the interim head coach late this season. He did an outstanding job leading the team on and off the field."



"I am also excited to have Connor (Shaw) remain on our staff in a more expanded role on the football side of the things," added Coach Beamer. "He loves this school and this program. Connor is committed to helping our players succeed and reach their full potential."

Kimrey is the Dutch Fork graduate who played quarterback under Lou Holtz at South Carolina. Beamer locked in on Kimrey as someone who has a connection to the program.

"Erik is a Gamecock," Beamer said\

"He is the kind of person and coach who I want on our staff. Not only does he have an astute offensive football mind, he connects well with his players and cares about their progress in every phase of their life. It's extremely important to have former players on this staff and around this football program. We're not done yet."

With this news concerning the staff, that leaves three on-the-field assistant coaching jobs along with the strength and conditioning coach, that are still vacant.